Rihanna’s Niece Listens To Her Music & Fans Say She Wants The New Album – Hollywood Life

After Rihanna’s adorable niece binged on her aunt’s music on YouTube, RiRi laid down some discipline – and fans joked that Majesty was ‘rooting for that new album, same as us!’

“and on that note…Siri, you could catch these hands!” Rihanna captioned the video she posted to social media late Thursday/early Friday. In the clip, the 33-year-old singer (and newly crowned billionaire) is issuing some discipline on her 7-year-old niece, Majesty. “Who’s getting banned from YouTube?” Rihanna asks, while “This Is What You Came For,” her collab with Calvin Harris, plays on Majesty’s tablet. Just as the chorus hits, RiRi joins in. “You, ooh, ooh,” she sings while pointing her finger. At this point, Majesty covers her ears. “Who’s getting banned from YouTube?” Rihanna asks again before picking up the tablet. It seems that Majesty was on the official Rihanna YouTube page and was checking out her aunt’s music.

Majesty wants new music. I don’t blame her. We all do! pic.twitter.com/9QUoQWRB8k — Nina Vintage (@NVOSF) August 20, 2021

“Majesty is tired like the rest of us we want new music,” tweeted one individual in response to the video. “Poor Majesty!! She’s just rooting for that new album, same as us!” added another. “Majesty wasn’t even alive when Rihanna made music. That’s how long it’s been,” tweeted one commenter, even though that’s not technically true, since Anti dropped in 2016, and Majesty was at least one or two years old. Most of the Twitter comments were like the one @Iambardison tweeted: “even Majesty is done listening to ur old songs, drop that album.”

It was no better on Instagram. “Leave majesty alone!!!” “Girl don’t even know who her Aunty is.” “Imagine getting in trouble by auntie RihRih.” “Imagine Rihanna being your aunt figure and being annoyed by her, lol,” said one commenter. Majesty is the daughter of Rihanna’s cousin, Noella Alstrom, per Briefly, but Rihanna considers Noella her sister, and thus, Majesty is her niece. (For a comprehensive breakdown of Aunties, check out Michael Harriot’s guide at The Root). But, while those commenters remarked about the family drama, most other people on Instagram said the same thing: “Maj looking for new music too.” “She wants new music.” “NOT YOU REMEMBERING YOU HAVE A MUSIC CAREER. TIME TO DROP THE ALBUM THEN!!”

Despite all the times Rihanna has told her fans to stop hounding her about the album, they still do. “If one of y’all motherf-ckers ask me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world,” she said in an April 2020 Instagram Live chat. Later that year, while speaking with Access, she would explain why her fans seem so impatient. “[When] I’m working on music, they expect it to come now because, in the past, it’s worked like that. In the past, I’d shoot out an album in three months, but now, I don’t have the luxury of doing that because I have this other baby [her Savage x Fenty lingerie line].”