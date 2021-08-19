Rihanna’s Mini Skirt & A$AP Rocky Designed Sneakers – Photos – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Rihanna showed off her long, toned legs when she rocked a mini skirt with a pair of sneakers designed by boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna, 33, has been looking fabulous lately in a slew of funky outfits and her latest look may just be one of our favorites. The singer was out in Santa Monica on August 18 when she threw on a black denim mini skirt that had massive slits on the sides revealing her toned legs. She styled the skirt with a bright green cropped Stussy Cactus Work Jacket, a do-rag, sunglasses, and a pair of black and white Vans Old Skool low-top sneakers that were actually designed by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 32.

A$AP collaborated with Vans and Pacsun to create a line of affordable sneakers and we think it’s adorable that Rihanna is supporting her beau. The couple has been spending so much time together on date nights and we have been loving all of Rihanna’s looks.

Just the other day, on Aug. 12, the two were out in NYC when RiRi slayed in a plunging halterneck Harley Davidson bandana top by Conner Ives the Vanguard that had a plunging V-neckline. She opted to go braless under the top and styled it with a pair of super baggy Balenciaga Hybrid Distressed Jeans with red sweatpants underneath. She accessorized her look with a silk yellow bandana which she wrapped around her head, metallic gold Tom Ford Padlock Python Naked Sandals, a Dior Camouflage Bowler Bag, diamond earrings, and layered necklaces.

Meanwhile, A$AP looked just as stylish in a pair of baggy silk black overalls with a white tank top underneath, leather boots, and a do-rag. He topped his look off with loads of diamond jewels.