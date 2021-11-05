Rihanna’s Leather Tube Top In NYC – See Outfit Photos – Hollywood Life

Rihanna looked fabulous when she was out in NYC on Nov. 4 rocking a leather tube top & a furry denim, fur-lined jacket.

Rihanna, 33, is constantly making a statement with her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she went out on the town in New York City on Nov. 4. Rihanna looked fabulous when she wore a skintight forest green leather tube top with a low-cut, straight neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

She tucked the tube top into a pair of high-waisted straight-leg blue jeans with rips on the knees and topped her look off with a massively oversized Prada Faux Fur Lined Coat. The dark blue denim jacket was draped off her shoulders, revealing the fur on the inside. She accessorized with a pair of strappy white sandals and natural beach waves.

Rihanna has been loving statement coats this season and she rocked this exact same one when she dined at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 28. She styled the coat with a tight white crop top, baggy and distressed Gucci Eco Washed Ripped Denim Jeans, and a pair of Tom Ford Python Ankle Lock Sandals.

Just the other day, RiRi looked just as stunning in yet another bold jacket. She wore a bright green floor-length Maria Moscone Coat Dress, which she left open showing off her sparkly dark wash blue Rick Owens Coated Bootcut Jeans and a black top underneath.

Rihanna accessorized her look with a ton of layered necklaces, black rectangle sunglasses, neon green leather gloves, and a pair of Amina Muaddi Ursina Pumps. As for her long hair, she kept it down in loose, effortless natural-dried waves.