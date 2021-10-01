Rihanna’s Latex Bodysuit For Savage X Fenty – Photos – Hollywood Life

Rihanna looked absolutely fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a skintight latex bodysuit from her new Savage X Fenty collection.

Rihanna, 33, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she strutted her fabulous figure in a strapless bodysuit from her Savage X Fenty collection. The strapless black latex bodysuit featured a plunging neckline and super high-rise bottoms that revealed her hips and thighs.

Rihanna accessorized her high-rise one-piece with a pair of knee-high lace-up heels & massive diamond earrings. (Savage x Fenty)

Rihanna styled the one-piece with a pair of lace-up heels that went all the way up to her knees, massive dangling diamond earrings, and a sleek mullet. The photos were posted to the brand’s Instagram page with the caption, “Such a show out #IYKYKsavageX⁣. But wouldn’t you be too if you could rock this #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3 lewk? Well now you can… & now you know.”

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show aired on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 24 and it was a major hit. For the show, she rocked a sheer black halterneck dress. The gown featured a plunging V-neckline with a tight bodice and a long see-through skirt. She accessorized her look with a pair of sheer tights, bedazzled lace-up heels, and a bunch of layered necklaces.

Rihanna looked fabulous in this strapless black latex bodysuit from her new Savage X Fenty collection. (Savage x Fenty)

Meanwhile, these past few weeks, Rihanna has been modeling the new collection on social media and the looks just keep on getting sexier. One of our favorites was when she rocked a sleeveless black fishnet mini dress that was completely see-through. The mini featured a halter neckline while the entire bodice was covered in a cool brown leather snakeskin print. She topped her look off with lace-up black heels and full glam.

