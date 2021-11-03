Rihanna’s Green Coat In NYC – See Outfit Photos – Hollywood Life

Rihanna looked fabulous when she rocked a bright green coat while smiling from ear to ear in NYC.

Rihanna, 33, is always making a statement no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she was out in New York City on Nov. 2. Ri opted to wear a bright green floor-length Maria Moscone Coat Dress, which she left open showing off her sparkly Rick Owens Coated Bootcut Jeans and a black top underneath.

Rihanna accessorized her look with a ton of layered necklaces, black rectangle sunglasses, neon green leather gloves, and a pair of Amina Muaddi Ursina Pumps. As for her long hair, she kept it down in loose, effortless natural-dried waves.

RiRi loves a cool coat and just the day before she looked super cool in a massively oversized, furry black and white Rick Owens Peter Coat which she draped over her shoulders. Under the jacket, she donned a sleeveless, sheer black and white fitted Rick Owens Ripped Detail Gown, adding a dark black lip and a pair of sunglasses.

Aside from these two looks, we absolutely loved Rihanna’s Halloween costume when she dressed up as the rapper, Gunna. She threw on a pair of high-waisted black Givenchy Relaxed Fit Shorts with a sheer long-sleeve black Dior Oblique Shirt tucked in.

On top of her shirt, she wore a black leather Rick Owens Bauhaus Vest that covered up her bare chest, and she accessorized with a pair of Louis Vuitton Lv Classic Sunglasses, black leather Rick Owens Elephant Boots, and massive chunky diamond necklaces. While we loved her costume, it was her tight and short dreadlocks that stole the show.