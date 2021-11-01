Rihanna’s 2021 Halloween Costume Paid Homage To Gunna’s Viral NYFW Outfit

At this point, we all should know RiRi does as RiRi pleases! So, it’s no surprise that the singer and entrepreneur applied that sentiment to her Halloween 2021 drip. And, not surprisingly, the iconic moment where Rihanna dressed as Gunna went viral on Twitter.

Yes, you read that right. Rihanna pulled together a look 100 percent inspired by a viral outfit worn by the rapper. Last month, he wore tall Rick Owens boots paired with shorts, a mesh, long-sleeve top and leather vest to New York Fashion Week. As expected, he quickly became a hot topic online.

She previewed her costume with a photo of tall Rick Owens boots and the caption “the Gunna’z.” Not too long after, Rihanna dropped another post featuring six photos and the comment section went wild with laughter. But, before we get there, let’s discuss this ‘fit.

Rihanna copied Gunna’s photos almost to the T. Gunna posed outside, while RiRi served looks inside. Other than that, she nailed his photos from the facial expressions and poses to the hairstyle!

And because Rihanna is an entertainer, she laid out her post with the Gunna reminders. It starts with a photo of her followed up by the matching Gunna flicks.

She paired the same Dior mesh top with Louis Vuitton sunglasses. She wore layered, diamond chains and her hair in loc’ed singles.

What Gunna wore during the September 8, Rihanna gave us pictures in on Halloween night! She also copied his caption writing “D . S . 4.”

Talk about an unexpected, but welcomed surprise! The post received more than 32,000 comments and over 3.1 million likes by late Sunday evening. Even Gunna himself was impressed by Rihanna’s creativity. He reposted her costume post to his Instagram Story saying “Nawwww she OD.”

