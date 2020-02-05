Rihanna will receive the prize of the president of NAACP in the 51st edition of the NAACP Image awards

Rihanna will receive the NAACP President's Award this year, the organization announced Tuesday.

According to the site, the prize is awarded "in recognition of special achievements and distinguished public service,quot;.

The president of NAACP, Derrick Johnson, said the following in a statement: "From his commercial achievements through Fenty to his tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award ".

