Rihanna will receive the President's Award at the 51st edition of the NAACP Image awards

She is in a roll!

Rihanna He will receive the prestigious President's Award during the 51st edition of the NAACP Image Awards. The musician and fashion mogul in good faith is following in the footsteps of Jay Z who was honored with the award during the 50th edition of the NAACP Image Awards. The President's Award is given in recognition of special achievements and distinguished public service, and Rihanna will receive the honor of the President and CEO of NAACP Derrick Johnson.

"Rihanna has not only enjoyed an innovative career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public official," Johnson said in a statement. "From her commercial achievements through Fenty to her tremendous track record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the kind of character, grace and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award."

While most people know and love Rihanna for her music and business, she is also a great philanthropist.