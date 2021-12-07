Rihanna Wears Nothing But A Concert T-Shirt In New Pic – Hollywood Life

Rihanna’s company Savage X Fenty took to Instagram to share a new photo of the singer wearing new merchandise, including a graphic shirt with her face on it, black tied-up boots, and several pieces of jewelry.

Rihanna, 33, is looking fantastic in her latest pic! The singer posed in her own merchandise to promote a new collection from her Savage X Fenty line in an Instagram post on Dec. 5 and looked incredible! She was standing in nothing but a T-shirt that had her giving a fierce look on it and underwear that peeked through.

She also rocked black heeled boots that tied up in the front and a lot of jewelry, including several necklace and bracelets in the snapshot. Her long blonde hair, red nails, and flattering makeup topped off the look and left her fans in awe of her beauty.

“Who feelin’ LOUD, or UNAPOLOGETIC, or think they can TALK THAT TALK?! 🎶 Then this for you!! @badgalriri dropped some Xclusive limited-edition vinyl & merch sets – so you can get down w/ A GIRL LIKE HER! Order yours now at shoprihanna.com or at the link in bio,” part of the caption for the post read.

Followers of the account were quick to respond with happy words. “Soooooo much of her was needed lately 😍 been listening to Loud and Unapologetic non stop 😘,” one follower wrote while another gushed over how “good” she looked. “It’s perfect!” another follower enthused while many others shared hearts.

Before she wowed in her own merchandise, Rihanna made headlines for being photographed during an outing in New York City on Dec. 3. She was joined by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and wore a black top under a purple and red coat and a metallic purple skirt. She added purple boots and purple sunglasses as her hair was pulled up and braided. Her hunky beau also looked stylish in a long plaid coat with a scarf and jeans with tan shoes.

The couple was also spotted in the Big Apple the day before and looked just as fashionable. RiRi wore a black quilted coat over a black outfit and matching shoes while Rocky wore a red coat, jeans, and white sneakers.