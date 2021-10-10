Rihanna Wears Green Mesh Catsuit By Savage X Fenty: Photos – Hollywood Life

Rihanna looked sensational as she fiercely posed in front of a skyline, joking you can’t ‘block the view’ if you ‘are the view.’

Rihanna looked seriously amazing in these latest photos. The 33-year-old rocked a green catsuit with cutouts as she channeled a slithering snake while posing atop of a piano on Saturday, Oct. 9. The flirty mesh ensemble included a major cutout in the tummy region, showing off her toned abs and curves. A stunning view of New York City appeared behind her, but we’re guessing the Savage X Fenty Instagram followers hardly noticed.

“Can’t block the view if you are the view,” the lingerie brand’s Instagram wrote in the caption, along with a sparkle emoji. They also added the hashtag “#IYKYKsavageX,” an acronym for “if you know, you know” along with the company’s name. Rihanna added a patterned pair of black pumps with rhinestone details on her feet to complete the look, along with chunky gold bangles and rings.

Her skin was glowing under the natural sunlight, as she showed off a golden sheen, smokey eye shadow and red lip, likely from her own Fenty Beauty line available at Sephora. She also swapped up her long hair for a short, wispy cut, adding some serious attitude to the entire look.

Fans and followers showed plenty of love in the comments for the Barbadian beauty! “riri OMG… I love you so beautiful woman,” one wrote. “You are for sure the fuggin view……. Sheeeesh!” another gushed, while a third posted that her outfit was “Straight fire.” They can say that again!

Rihanna launched her ultra-popular Savage X Fenty line back in 2018. In under three years, the brand — which has since expanded to include pajamas, loungewear and a mens collection, along with lingerie — has been valued at $1 billion per Forbes magazine.

At the recent Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show on Amazon, Normani, 25, sported a similar ensemble. The former Fifth Harmony member sizzled as she performed her tune “Wild Side” on stage, along with a crew of shirtless male dancers. The singer was named ambassador of Savage X Fenty back in Nov. 2019.