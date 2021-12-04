Rihanna Rocks Purple Mini Dress While Out With A$AP Rocky In NYC – Hollywood Life

The ‘Anti’ singer bundled up before hitting the town with her rapper boyfriend in New York City while going to an art exhibit together.

The cold isn’t getting to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The musical couple broke out some warm coats while they were out for a walk in New York City on Friday December 3. The pair were heading to the Basquiat exhibit at the famed auction house Christie’s. The 33-year-old rapper reached to hold his girlfriend’s hand, as they strutted down the busy city streets together in the early winter chill.

The 33-year-old “Work” popstar sported a colorful outfit, with a strong emphasis on purple. She sported a black shirt underneath a purple and white coat, which had red on the inside. She also rocked a pair of shiny purple boots. The singer accessorized with a cross necklace and a pair of matching purple sunglasses. A$AP had a bit more of a casual look, where he wore a warm-looking overcoat over a pair of jeans with brown dress shoes. He completed his outfit with a fitted cap and a big scarf.

Rihanna and A$AP have had plenty of romantic outings in New York together. The couple were spotted out shopping together in SoHo on Thursday December 2, where the “Praise the Lord” rapper also grabbed Rihanna’s hand. The pair seem incredibly in love, and Rihanna showed off her affection for her boyfriend, when she cheered him on earlier in November, when he headlined the ComplexCon music festival in Long Beach, California.

Besides running around with her man, Rihanna has also been hard at work on her long-awaited followup to 2016’s ANTI. Fans have been clamoring for the singer’s ninth studio album for the past five years. While there’s plenty of hope that a new album will be right around the corner, the “What’s My Name?” singer was honored in her home country of Barbados on Tuesday November 30. She was named a “national hero” by Prime Minister Mia Mottley. “On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we, therefore, present to you, the designee, for the national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty may you continue to shine like a diamond,” the politician said.