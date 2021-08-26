Rihanna Announces Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3: Video – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Rihanna rocks a sexy thong in the new trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3, her third consecutive lingerie fashion show with Amazon Prime Video.

Rihanna’s derrière steals the show in the new trailer for volume three of the Savage X Fenty Show, the upcoming third installment of the singer’s lingerie fashion show with Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of the show’s premiere on September 24, Rihanna, 33, shared a first look at Vol. 3 on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 26, in which she gets cheeky in a sequin blue mini dress and matching thong that leaves little to the imagination.

“Oh you think you ready ?!” she captioned the post.

Described as a “celebration of body and movement,” the upcoming fashion show for Rihanna’s Fenty X Savage line will feature bras, underwear, and other pieces of lingerie that range in inclusive sizes; and, per the press release, it will feature “strong lines that trace contours of the body and unconventional silhouettes that push the boundaries of individuality to bring out the baddie in everyBODY.”

Rihanna debuted Vol. 1 back in 2019 with performances from DJ Khaled, Migos, and Big Sean, among others. She followed up with the second volume a year later, which featured performances from Lizzo, Travis Scott, Rosalía, and more. Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, and Paloma Elsesser are just a few of the models who have walked in Fenty X Savage shows’ past. This year’s lineup has yet to be announced, but expect the show to be “visually stunning and epic,” per its press release.

The new trailer comes amidst reports that Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky — who she has been dating since last year after a longtime friendship — might have marriage on the brain. A source told Us Weekly on Thursday that an engagement could be “in the works.” The source told the outlet, “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works.”

“Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going,” the source continued, adding of their connection: “They’re very open with friends that it’s unlike any connection they’ve ever experienced with anyone else and they see each other as life partners.”