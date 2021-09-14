Home Entertainment Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Arrive At The Met Gala

Only icons can arrive this fashionable late.

🚨GUYS, THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! RIHANNA HAS FINALLY ARRIVED AT THE 2021 MET GALA!!!!🚨


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Oh, and A$AP Rocky was there, too, looking like Rih literally pulled him out of bed.

In true “we don’t give a fuck” fashion, the couple made their grand entrance after the red carpet live-streaming was over and all of the other attendees were inside partying.


Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

However, we can’t be too mad at them, as they lit up the Met stairs with the brightness of their smiles (which were aimed only at each other).


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

I mean, LOOK AT HOW CUTE THEY ARE!


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

I guess the old saying is true: good things come to those who obsessively refresh the Met Gala hashtag on Twitter.

