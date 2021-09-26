Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Rock Black Outfits During Date At Soho House – Hollywood Life

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out to attend an exclusive party at Soho House in New York and were dressed to impress as they sat in a car outside the club.

Rihanna, 33, and A$AP Rocky, 32, had a night to remember when they recently visited Soho House in New York City. The lovebirds were dressed in black outfits as they were photographed sitting in a vehicle outside the club, which was holding an exclusive party, before and after the fun. RiRi rocked a long-sleeved black top with gold necklaces while her rapper beau wore a black jacket.

It’s not clear how long Rihanna and A$AP stayed at the bash but they must have been one of the best dressed couples there! The “Stay” singer also had her hair down and appeared to go with a classic and natural makeup look.

Before their latest outing, a source told us that Rihanna and A$AP’s “effortless” romance is going wonderfully and she has “dreams” of marriage. “Rihanna still has dreams of marriage and family and if you were going to make bets the person that she will be doing that with is A$AP,” an insider close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not anytime in the near future but their relationship is pretty solid and is heading toward forever with all that great relationships bring.”

The source also said that they are “are on the same path and wavelength and a future in their eyes is very much a thing. They are really smitten with each other.”

Rihanna and A$AP showed off their bond when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2021 Met Gala earlier this month. Another source EXCLUSIVELY said they’re “super close” so it’s no surprise they’d want to take their love public. “They’ve been attached at the hip for months and are really enjoying each other’s company,” the source explained. “For them, they’re just really comfortable which makes the relationship effortless. It’s a nice breath of fresh air.”

Rihanna and A$AP were friends before they started a relationship together. It seemed to start around late 2019 but they kept things low-key until earlier this year and started flaunting PDA on various date nights all over the country and beyond.