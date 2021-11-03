Right-wing network One America News sued by voting technology firm Smartmatic

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of Smartmatic is seen at its offices in Caracas, Venezuela August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron/File Photo



By Jan Wolfe and Helen Coster

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Voting technology company Smartmatic on Wednesday sued right-wing U.S. television network One America News for libel and slander, according to court records.

Smartmatic’s complaint against OAN has not yet been posted to the court’s docket.

A representative from OAN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.