Right-wing Indian group calls for stricter crypto regulations By Cointelegraph

Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS — a right-wing Hindu nationalist society — has urged India’s government to pursue crypto regulations “in the larger interest of society.”
According to Asian News International, the RSS chief made these remarks during his speech marking the celebration of the Hindu festive Dussehra.
