Rick Ross Agrees To Pay Briana Singleton $11K In Monthly Child Support For Their Three Children

Rick Ross and Briana Singleton have been battling it out in a paternity case, and it looks like the case is finally closed. It’s been over a year since Ross and Singleton took their issues to court after Briana accused Rick of not paying child support, which the two have finally agreed on.

According to TMZ, the judge in the ongoing paternity case signed off on Ross’ requests to make monthly child support payments of $11,000 for the three children he shares with Briana. The legal documents also state Rick Ross has agreed to pay for the children’s health insurance as well as their extracurricular activities if they exceed $7,560.

Ross has also agreed to cut Briana a check for $25,000 for her attorney fees.

As we previously reported, Singleton filed the suit against Ross alleging he had not made any arrangements to pay child support for their children. Briana was reportedly discharged from the army due to a medical condition, and was seeking Ross’ assistance with taking care of their kids. At the time, Briana and Rick had two children together, and one on the way.

The most recent court documents filed in the case lists Ross’ monthly income as $585,000 and Briana’s as $142.

Aside from the legal drama, Rick Ross has openly embraced his children, including the two he had from a prior relationship. He recently gifted is son a Wing Stop franchise for his 16th birthday.

Neither Rick nor Briana have publicly commented on the case closing, but we wish their family the best during this time.

