Richemont H1 numbers shine thanks to jewellery By Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters) – Luxury goods group Richemont said on Friday volatility was likely to persist in the second half after net profit bounced back and sales grew by almost two thirds at constant exchange rates in the six months to Sept. 30.

Net profit reached 1.249 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in the first half of the Cartier maker’s fiscal year 2021/2022, after dropping to 159 million euros in the year-ago period, beating a forecast for 1.151 billion euros in a Refinitiv poll.

It also announced it was in advanced talks with Farfetch (NYSE:) to further their partnership.

($1 = 0.8740 euros)