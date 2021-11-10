Rich The Kid Donates Sneakers, School Supplies And Dinner To Atlanta Homeless Shelter (Exclusive)

Come through good deeds! Rich The Kid recently took time to positively impact families in Atlanta. He donated sneakers, school supplies and dinner this past Sunday. The artist spent time at Nicholas House, a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter to homeless families regardless of their composition.

“I set up this giveback for the homeless shelter because I felt in need to give back in any way,” Rich exclusively told The Shade Room. “God had been blessing me so I’d like to give back to others in any way. This is only the beginning of what I would like to be doing. I’m thankful for Indigo & everyone who came to support.”

Rich said he donated brand new, Nike sneakers to 104 families connected to the shelter. He also provided school and personal supplies such as “notebooks, paper, folders, pens, pencils, socks.” A friend named Indigo Grant cooked and presented the families with dinner.

What Is Nicholas House?

According to their website, the agency helps homeless families make the transition to self-sufficiency. Meanwhile, Nicholas House covers the worry of having a safe, secure place to stay. They also help families maintain their “physical, mental and social health” and “earn a living wage” while in transition. Not only that, Nicholas House keeps up with families up to two years following program graduation to make sure they continue to thrive.

The agency reports that 37 percent of Georgia’s homeless population includes families with children. Sometimes families are split up by age and gender, making it difficult for large families or fathers to stay together. Nicholas House differs because it allows families to stay together, despite some of these limiting factors.

In an almost one-and-a-half minute video, Rich is seen walking through Nicholas House. He meets families, takes photographs and interacts with employees.

“Mr. Rich, we just want to actually thank you so much for coming out and spending a little time with us,” an employee said in the video.

