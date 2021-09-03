‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels Turns Down ‘Real Housewives’ All-Stars Offer – Hollywood Life

Monique Samuels reveals why she turned down an offer to join ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ and if she’ll ever return to ‘RHOP’.

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels quit the series following the Season 5 reunion, citing how she was mistreated during her time on the show. Monique vowed to never return again, but she is now revealing that Bravo recently asked her to join the second installment of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

During an EXCLUSIVE interview with Chris Rogers and Lanae Brody on HollywoodLife‘s new Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast, Monique said, “They wanted me to be a part of the ‘All-Stars’ that they just announced, and I was like, ‘No’.” She further explained, “The issue for me goes far beyond the show that I was on. It was production, it was network [issues] — just the way that they handled things [while I was on RHOP]. I felt like it could have been done a little better. I feel like I was treated less than human in so many different ways that I was like, ‘Eh’.”

The second installment of the series, which recently debuted the cast photo for just the first installment, will reportedly star RHOA alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, alongside others like RHONY alum Dorinda Medley and RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson.

Personally, we think Monique would have been a great addition to that group, but she doesn’t have any interest in returning to the franchise in any capacity. We even asked about a possible return to RHOP, and she told us she’d “never” go back. Yes, she used the word “never”, even though one should never say never. So if you’re holding out hope for a comeback, like Andy Cohen is, you shouldn’t hold your breath.

But that’s not all we discussed with Monique during our nearly-thirty minute chat. Monique also shared her feelings on rival Gizelle Bryant‘s recent split with ex-husband Jamal Bryant, newbie Mia Thornton, and what she’s been up to since her departure from the show. Oh, and she also paid tribute to the late, great T’Challa. We all may have even shed some tears. To hear what she had to say on those topics and more, listen the full podcast interview here.

Want more RHOP drama? Catch new episodes of the series on Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.