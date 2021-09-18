‘RHONY’ Reunion Cancelled By Bravo ‘Due To Scheduling Conflicts’ – Hollywood Life

The ‘RHONY’ Season 13 reunion is no longer happening, as Bravo just confirmed to HollywoodLife that the reunion has been cancelled.

Bravo has axed this season’s Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

“Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season. It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season,” the network told HollywoodLife in a statement on Sept. 17.

The story is developing…