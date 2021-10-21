RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke Debuts New Girlfriend On Red Carpet – Hollywood Life

Former ‘RHOC’ star Braunwyn Windham-Burke walked the red carpet with new girlfriend Jamie Parton on Oct. 19. See photos from the lovely ladies’ first night out as a couple!

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 43, has given up her orange for good to take a bite out of the Big Apple! On Oct. 19, Braunwyn and her sexy new gal pal — hairstylist Jamie Parton — rocked the red carpet together in New York City for their first time as a couple at the book launch party for author Dave Quinn’s housewives tell-all Not All Diamonds and Rose. And the two lovely ladies couldn’t have looked happier!

After coming out as a lesbian in Dec. 2020 and splitting with her longtime husband Sean Burke in July 2021, the controversial former RHOC star, who left the series after just two seasons, moved to NYC in Sept. 2021. Just three weeks later, on Oct. 11, Jamie posted a series of sexy photos of herself on Instagram to commemorate National Coming Out Day. In the caption to the photos, the New Jersey native added a series of rainbow heart emojis, along with #happycomingoutday and #lesbihonest.

Braunwyn clearly liked what she saw and, just hours later, commented on the post, “Thank you for making the world (especially mine) a little brighter,” to which Jamie quickly responded, “Always.” The two apparently took it from there, as they flaunted their new romance on the red carpet last night looking very cozy with each other! As RHOC fans know, however, Braunwyn has quite a tangled web to weave into her romance rolodex!

Right after her and husband of 26-years Sean announced their separation (and open relationship) on Instagram Live on July 12, the mother of of seven — who shares custody of kids Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, 8, Koa, 6, and Hazel, 3 — with Sean, started dating former RHOC star Fernanda Rocha, 44, who appeared as a friend of the housewives in season 6. Their lesbian love affair was short-lived and lasted only three months, from June 2021 until Braunwyn moved to NYC just three months later.

That same month, in Sept. 2021, Braunwyn told Us Weekly, “Fernanda and I, we’re in a transitional period. I mean, I’ve been gone for three months so while we still stay in contact, we haven’t seen each other in a long time. So I fly back home and we’re going to a party together. It’ll be the first time I see her, but we are definitely open to other things in our life.”

Braunwyn has yet to comment on her latest romance, although the photos of her and Jamie speak for themselves.