‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne & Andy Cohen Were ‘Fighting’ At Reunion – Hollywood Life

The ladies weren’t the only ones who brought drama to the ‘RHOBH’ reunion, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned host Andy Cohen got into it with Erika Jayne.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion will be four parts, and we’ve learned what kind of drama viewers can expect from the woman at the center of season 11, Erika Jayne, 52 — including a screaming match with the show’s host, Andy Cohen, 52. “Most of the fighting was actually done [between] Andy and Erika,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And it is what a lot of the reunion will be about.”

Andy announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 24 that the RHOBH reunion would be four times the fun for Bravo fans because that’s how juicy this season has been. And Erika was quick to take credit for why the network was turning the special into four parts, as there’s only been one other Real Housewives reunion that was four parts — it was RHOA Season 9. “Now what would make it 4 parts??Me.” she tweeted after Andy made the announcement.

Now what would make it 4 parts?? Me. https://t.co/qJfdx1X8Z8 — Erika Jayne (@erikajayne) September 25, 2021

Erika has showed a much different side of her usually expensive lifestyle this season as we’ve watched her legal drama play out on TV. She’s filed for divorce from husband of 22 years, Tom Girardi, 82, while also being accused of knowing about the embezzlement and hiding of funds for plane crash victims. Tom’s law firm, Girardi & Keese, is also named in the lawsuits.

While her cast mates have questioned her all season long about her knowledge in the lawsuits, Erika has maintained her innocence in any wrongdoing. She knows that everyone has a ton of questions and she’s been pretty open about answering them, and understands that her boss and host of the reunion just had a job to do. “Erika isn’t mad at all at Andy,” our source added. “And she understands he had a job to do.”

But of course, Erika wasn’t the only cast member to duke it out with someone on set! We’ve learned that former pals Garcelle Beauvais, 54, and Lisa Rinna, 58, have a moment of their own, too! “Garcelle got emotional and she came hard for Lisa Rinna,” our source said. “Lisa made a comment about race and it set Garcelle off and they got into it. It was a continuation of Garcelle’s feelings after last night’s episode. It’s something she’s quite passionate about. Lisa seems to really love Garcelle though and both ladies are sad they’re not the friends they once were, but the reunion sure did not help. It’s one of the best reunions to date.”