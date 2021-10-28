‘RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion – Hollywood Life

Reality TV star Dorit Kemsley was reportedly at home with her two young children when three men broke into her Los Angeles mansion and held her at gunpoint.

Bravo reality star Dorit Kemsley, 45, was the victim of a home invasion and robbery at her Encino Hills mansion on October 27. Los Angeles Police have confirmed to HollywoodLife that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s house was broken into by three male intruders around 10.50pm. According to The Daily Mail, who were the first to report the news, Dorit and her two children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were sleeping at the time the men broke in.

The outlet claimed that the intruders smashed through the children’s classroom door, and walked into Dorit’s bedroom, where she was held at gunpoint. “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me,” she allegedly begged the intruders. “I’m a mother.” One of the men allegedly responded, “Kill her.” A spokesperson for LA Police told HL that no arrests have been made and would not confirm reports that she was held at gunpoint.

The thieves allegedly tore apart her house for 20 minutes before escaping with all of her jewelry and handbags. After they left, the reality star contacted police and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, who was in London at the time. A representative for Dorit did not return HollywoodLife’s request for comment by the time of publication.