Reward-Based Music App — Geojam, Integrates Constellation Network By CoinQuora

Reward-Based Music App — Geojam, Integrates Constellation Network



Constellation Network is expanding Geojam — a rewards-based music platform and app, with crypto. Note that last week, Constellation Network announced Geojam as its next incubation project.

Built to generate meaningful, passion-driven fan engagement, Geojam is entering the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry by integrating Constellation’s Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP).

To specify, working with Constellation will also allow Geojam to merge its existing point system onto the blockchain with the creation of its crypto platform token, JAM. The company further said that it will launch the JAM token later on

