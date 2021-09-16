Home Business Reward-Based Music App — Geojam, Integrates Constellation Network By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
  • Constellation Network is expanding Geojam with crypto.
  • Therefore, Geojam is entering the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.
  • Last week, Constellation Network announced Geojam as its next incubation project.

Constellation Network is expanding Geojam — a rewards-based music platform and app, with crypto. Note that last week, Constellation Network announced Geojam as its next incubation project.

Built to generate meaningful, passion-driven fan engagement, Geojam is entering the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry by integrating Constellation’s Hypergraph Transfer Protocol (HGTP).

To specify, working with Constellation will also allow Geojam to merge its existing point system onto the blockchain with the creation of its crypto platform token, JAM. The company further said that it will launch the JAM token later on

