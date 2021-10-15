Revuto Gets Award of Fastest Growing Consumer Product in Crypto for 2021 By DailyCoin

Revuto Gets Award of Fastest Growing Consumer Product in Crypto for 2021



The World Blockchain Summit (WBS), a premier event on the crypto calendar, concludes today in Dubai, the host country. During the ongoing two-day summit, blockchain firm Revuto was voted to receive the award of Fastest Growing Consumer Product in the Crypto space for 2021.

WBS is a prestigious event in the crypto and blockchain space, with this year’s edition marking the 19th edition, featuring thought leaders, industry captains, investors, government representatives, developers and media outlets all under one roof.

While the summit gives attendees the chance to stay up to date with industry developments, it also provides an opportunity for everyone to take a break from their regular working week, explore two days of unconventional networking with 1000+ senior-level professionals, and re-imagine the future of finance with crypto and blockchain.

As one of the projects to be recognized at the commencement of the 19th edition of WBS, Revuto had the opportunity to demonstrate its extraordinary feats once more, barely a year on from launching at the beginning of 2021.

Josipa Majic, co-founder and SVP of strategy and communication at Revuto, was thrilled to receive the award and expressed her gratitude on stage, while acknowledging the support of the global community.

“To say that the entire Revuto team is thrilled would be an understatement. It is a wonderful validation of all the work we are doing behind the scenes. Of course, this would not have been possible without the unstinting support of our global community!”

Majic enthused.

Revuto, according to Majic, is well on the way to becoming a global force, and receiving such recognition from its peers in the blockchain world is quite humbling.

Revuto’s journey so far

For a project that has barely clocked one year in the oversaturated crypto market, Revuto has proven to be a one-of-a-kind scalable solution. Over the past few months, the management solution has achieved more feats than the majority of its peers that have been around for years.

Revuto notably became the first project on the blockchain to debut token sales, having raised more than $10 million so far in both private and public funding.

The crypto project was also able to achieve over 3 million sign ups for early access, with no fewer than 200K active subscribers spread across the globe.

Revuto’s Cardano Native Token Leverage

The role the Cardano blockchain has played in Revuto’s growing success cannot be overstated, considering the crypto project’s reliance on the base chain native token.

By leveraging DeFi and Cardano’s native tokens to pay for subscriptions, Revuto’s ecosystem is designed in a way that saves people money, regardless of the conditions in the crypto market.

Revuto users can subscribe to services using the Revuto debit card, the built-in wallet that supports Cardano’s native tokens, and the accompanying app can be used to Block, Snooze or Approve subscription charges as they occur.

Ultimately, with the latest recognition from WBS, Revuto is poised to attract more investors and users from across the globe.

