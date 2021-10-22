Revitalist to Enter USD $25.1 Billion Intensive Outpatient Space

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“ Revitalist ” or the “ Company ”) ( CSE: CALM ) ( OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce the launch of intensive outpatient programs (“IOP”) as a new service offering. IOP is a group therapy program provided by licensed mental health professionals designed for patients needing more structure and support than weekly outpatient therapy provides. IOP is being offered to patients currently receiving or who have completed ketamine assisted psychotherapy (“KAP”). The goal of IOP is to assist patients in integrating insights gained from KAP while providing them with skills, education, and group support.

The IOP sessions will be led by licensed masters or PhD level clinicians with extensive experience in KAP, group processing, and psychoeducation. Patients meet for three sessions each week over a period of six weeks. The price of IOP is approximately USD $4,300 per patient and is eligible for insurance reimbursement.

Kentley Insights 2021 Market Research Report published the outpatient mental health industry generated revenue of USD $25.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow by 6.1% annually over the next five years to roughly USD $34 billion by 2025.

CEO, Kathryn Walker, states, “Our Chattanooga clinic will pilot IOP on November 1, 2021, with the remaining clinics expected to follow shortly thereafter. Our goal is to launch IOP as a core service offering to ensure Revitalist is equipped to provide a wide scope of care available to patients in various stages of their recovery.”

ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For more information, please visit www.revitalist.com or follow us at:

