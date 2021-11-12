Revitalist to Develop Revitaland – Virtual Clinics in the Metaverse

Article content
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“Revitalist” or the “Company”) (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is pleased to announce it has executed a binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Metachain Technologies Inc. (“META”) , to develop virtual mental health clinics in the Metaverse with real time patients and mental health professionals.
The Metaverse is an expansive network of persistent, real-time rendered 3D worlds and simulations that support continuity of identity, objects, history, payments, and entitlements, and can be experienced synchronously by an effectively unlimited number of users, each with an individual sense of presence. This virtual world allows real people to gather, socialize, play and work with other people who aren’t in the same physical space. A peer-reviewed study by Oxford University psychologist concluded that patients who used automated VR therapy experienced a 38% decrease in anxiety and avoidant symptoms over a six-week period.
The initial projects that will be developed in 2022 by META on behalf of Revitalist are as follows:
- Develop a virtual clinic in the Metaverse (“Revitaland”) which will allow patients to attend virtual mental health sessions with Revitialist mental health professionals in real time;
- Create a cryptocurrency token that can be used for payment for mental health services at Revitaland and carry other utility in the digital real; and
- Create non-fungible tokens (“NFT’s”) that will act as a rewards program for the completion of a set number of mental health sessions. These NFT’s will be minted by META and will give future trading flexibility to Revitalist patients in the virtual marketplace. Examples of NFT’s will include digital wearable, art, music, big sports moments, video game items and other collectible items.
Matthew Connelly, CEO of META stated “We are excited to work with Kathryn and the Revitalist team to develop Revitaland as a mental health virtual clinic. This is a perfect fit for the Metaverse given the convenience and anonymity that it offers to Revitalist patients. We have a team of over 30 developers that are well versed in tokenization, virtual reality, augmented reality, Metaverse development as well as Decentralized finance. All of these play a key role when developing protocols in the Metaverse.”
Kathryn Walker, CEO of Revitalist stated “In the past we were 100% focused on brick and mortar mental health clinics. Technology allows us to span our offering around the globe in a much more efficient and effective manner. The Metaverse will not replace certain therapies such as Ketamine IV infusions however it will provide patients with optionality with regards to initial intake with a mental health provider and ongoing follow up sessions. Mental health doesn’t discriminate, doesn’t have borders and is only getting worse in today’s society. We want to reach as many people as possible and provide our mental health solutions to their every day lives. Working with Matthew and his team at META will allow us to do this much quicker compared to traditional face to face in person sessions.”
ABOUT METACHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Metachain Technologies Inc. is a private company that is focused on developing technologies in blockchain, NFT’s, crypto currency and the metaverse. Metachain’s mission is to help companies discover hidden revenue opportunities by way of tokenization, NFT’s and fully utilizing the metaverse.
ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS
Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here .
