Revitalist Presenting at Wonderland: Miami (November 8-9, 2021) the Worlds Largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event

At Wonderland, Mrs. Walker will be accompanied by the sector’s luminaries, including Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Rick Doblin, Professor David Nutt and Dr. Ben Sessa, as well as leaders, scientists, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, therapists, patients and government officials who are interested in psychedelic medicine.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“ Revitalist ” or the “ Company ”) ( CSE: CALM ) ( OTC: RVLWF) (FSE:4DO) is pleased to announce Kathryn Walker, CEO is speaking on a panel at Wonderland, the largest psychedelic medicine business event held to date, on the topic of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy clinics and why they are needed at 5:00PM ET on November 8, 2021 in Miami.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Mrs. Walker says, “Psychedelic medicine is the key to healing humanity’s US$16 trillion mental health epidemic. It is impressive to see how much has been done in such a short time however with Covid-19, not only have we seen mental health issues exacerbated but it has been challenging to collaborate with our peers, meet with investors and engage with thought leaders. Wonderland: Miami is our first opportunity to do this and we hope you will join us.”

About Kathryn Walker

Kathryn Walker, CRNA, SPMHNP, has been a leading provider in the holistic medicine space since opening Revitalist in 2018. She has worked with a variety of clients that are considered treatment resistant with chronic mood and pain syndromes as well as those seeking continued quality of care for generalized wellness. Since opening Revitalist, Kathryn has participated in thousands of infusions working in an integrative team model of medical and mental health professionals.

About Wonderland

After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world’s most exciting locations and breath-taking venues. Wonderland: Miami will be for many the first time the industry has come together in person. We can’t wait to welcome you to Miami to see what we have created.

About Microdose

Microdose is your guide to the business of psychedelics. We distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine. We are the largest media company in the space. We have organized and hosted over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences. At this point, our Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass conferences have hosted 400+ speakers and 60+ sponsors, welcoming 14K+ people from 140+ countries around the world.