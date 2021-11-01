Revitalist Presenting at Wonderland: Miami (November 8-9, 2021) the Worlds Largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event

Article content
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. (“ Revitalist ” or the “ Company ”) ( CSE: CALM ) ( OTC: RVLWF) (FSE:4DO) is pleased to announce Kathryn Walker, CEO is speaking on a panel at Wonderland, the largest psychedelic medicine business event held to date, on the topic of psychedelic assisted psychotherapy clinics and why they are needed at 5:00PM ET on November 8, 2021 in Miami.
At Wonderland, Mrs. Walker will be accompanied by the sector’s luminaries, including Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, Rick Doblin, Professor David Nutt and Dr. Ben Sessa, as well as leaders, scientists, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, therapists, patients and government officials who are interested in psychedelic medicine.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Commenting on the upcoming conference, Mrs. Walker says, “Psychedelic medicine is the key to healing humanity’s US$16 trillion mental health epidemic. It is impressive to see how much has been done in such a short time however with Covid-19, not only have we seen mental health issues exacerbated but it has been challenging to collaborate with our peers, meet with investors and engage with thought leaders. Wonderland: Miami is our first opportunity to do this and we hope you will join us.”
For more information on Wonderland and to buy tickets to attend, please visit microdose.buzz.
About Kathryn Walker
Kathryn Walker, CRNA, SPMHNP, has been a leading provider in the holistic medicine space since opening Revitalist in 2018. She has worked with a variety of clients that are considered treatment resistant with chronic mood and pain syndromes as well as those seeking continued quality of care for generalized wellness. Since opening Revitalist, Kathryn has participated in thousands of infusions working in an integrative team model of medical and mental health professionals.
About Wonderland
After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.
Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world’s most exciting locations and breath-taking venues. Wonderland: Miami will be for many the first time the industry has come together in person. We can’t wait to welcome you to Miami to see what we have created.
About Microdose
Microdose is your guide to the business of psychedelics. We distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine. We are the largest media company in the space. We have organized and hosted over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences. At this point, our Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass conferences have hosted 400+ speakers and 60+ sponsors, welcoming 14K+ people from 140+ countries around the world.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
ABOUT REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS
Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTC: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is a publicly traded company, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, with five clinics operating across the United States and expanding. Revitalist is dedicated to empowering individuals toward an improved quality of well-being through a combination of comprehensive care and future-centric treatments provided by medical professionals, mental health experts, and chronic pain specialists. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of infusions for patients suffering from treatment-resistant conditions. Additionally, Revitalist offers a number of lifestyle optimization services and vitamin infusions that can bring anyone closer to total wellness. For more information, please visit www.revitalist.com or follow us at:
Twitter: @RevitalistCorp
Facebook: @RevitalistLifestyleandWellnessLtd.
Instagram: @RevitalistCorp
LinkedIn: @RevitalistLifestyleAndWellnessLtd
On Behalf of the Board
Kathryn Walker
Chief Executive Officer
For additional information and to be added to the Company’s mailing list, please click here .
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Revitalist to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.
Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211101005573/en/
Contacts
Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Email: IR@revitalist.com
Tel: (865) 585-8414
#distro
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.