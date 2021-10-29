Revera celebrates Grand Opening of new Elmwood Place in London

First redevelopment project is state-of-the-art Elmwood Place Long Term Care Home

Article content London, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revera, a leading owner, operator, developer and investor in the senior living sector, officially opened its newly redeveloped Elmwood Place Long Term Care home in London, Ontario at a Grand Opening Celebration this morning. This marks the company’s first long term care redevelopment project to open in Ontario. The new Elmwood Place hosted residents, employees and local dignitaries for a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour to celebrate.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The opening of Elmwood Place marks a significant milestone on Revera’s journey to redevelop all of our aging long term care homes. Investing in the redevelopment of older infrastructure is the right thing to do,” said Thomas G. Wellner, President and CEO of Revera. “The new design standards employed here enhance the safety, comfort and care of residents, create a better working environment for staff, and help meet the increasingly complex needs of current and future generations of seniors.” With 50 additional bed licenses allocated by the Ministry of Long-Term Care, the new home will now accommodate 128 residents, providing increased access to much needed long term care capacity for older adults in the London area.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Our government is fixing Ontario’s long-term care system so that every resident can experience the best possible quality of life, supported by safe, high-quality care,” said the Hon. Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care. “Building modern homes like the new Elmwood Place is a key part of our plan. The home is providing 128 much-needed beds to seniors in the London area.” Features of the redeveloped Elmwood Place The new Elmwood Place, which is located at 3400 Morgan Avenue, welcomed its first residents on September 27. The beautiful new home is built to the latest design standards and incorporates many evidence-based features designed to improve the resident experience, including: A new layout with greater privacy for residents – 60 per cent of the rooms are singles with their own washrooms, and the remaining 40 per cent share are dual accommodation with a shared entrance vestibule and washroom but private bedroom areas.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Oversized windows which allow more natural light, a calming colour palette, more expansive hallways and more space for amenities.

Better airflow and temperature control in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Energy-efficient and equipped with the latest digital technology to help families and residents stay connected, the latest mobile medical charting and visitor wi-fi.

Specialized lighting which adjusts to outdoor lighting levels, pathway lighting to the suite door and bathroom space to prevent falls.

Touchless faucets in all resident washrooms, enhancing infection prevention and control (IPAC).

Dementia-friendly secured resident home area and beautifully landscaped outdoor space.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Elmwood Place is organized into four, 32-resident ‘neighbourhoods,’ each with its own balcony and dining room, so each area feels like a smaller community within the larger home,” said Wendy Gilmour, Senior Vice President, Long Term Care, Revera. “The residents and staff were engaged throughout the process, even choosing the names of the four neighbourhoods – Springbank Park and East Park on the first floor, and Gibbons Park and Victoria Park on the second floor – to help them feel even more at home.” For more information on the new Elmwood Place, including photos of the Grand Opening event, the first residents moving in, and a drone video flyover, see this webpage . About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.