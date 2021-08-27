Rev. Jesse Jackson & His Wife Jacqueline Remain Hospitalized Due To COVID-19

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates new information has become available about the status of iconic civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson health. If you recall, last week, we reported via the AP News that Jesse and his wife Jacqueline were hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19. Today Rev. Jackson’s son, Jonathan released a statement through his father’s Instagram page. In the statement, he shared that his father has been transferred to The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago, a rehabilitation facility, where he will begin therapy to treat his Parkinson’s disease immediately.

Rev. Jackson was diagnosed with the nervous system disorder in 2015 and revealed it to the public in 2017. Jonathan shared that his father’s condition has come more “in focus” as his COVID-19 symptoms have dissipated. Jacqueline on the other hand has been transferred to the intensive care unit inside of Northwestern Memorial Hospital. However, she is not on a ventilator but is receiving oxygen treatments to help her be able to breathe on her own.

According to The Associated Press, Rev. Jackson was fully vaccinated prior to contracting COVID-19, but Jacqueline was not due to a pre-existing condition. Yahoo News reports that in most cases, public health experts still encourage individuals with existing health conditions, like cancer or diabetes, should still get vaccinated due to the increased risk for severe illness. As the statement continued, Jonathan thanked everyone for their prayers. “We continue to receive the love that is being poured out to our family from around the world and it is greatly appreciated, as we express our love and concern for the millions of people who have been victimized by the COVID-19 virus and its variants,” Jonathan said.

“We know this is a dangerous disease so please remain prayerful for all of those who are suffering as a result.” Before ending the statement, he urged everyone to become vaccinated. Roommates let’s continue to keep Rev. Jesse Jackson and Jcqueline in out prayers. We’re wishing htem a speedy recovery!

