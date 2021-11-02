Rev. Jesse Jackson Being Check Out At Hospital After Falling On Howard University’s Campus While Helping Student Protesters

Rev. Jesse Jackson was rushed to the hospital today after falling on the campus of Howard University where he was helping student protesters in their fight for safe housing on campus.

According to the The Grio, Jesse Jackson helped secure a verbal agreement from Howard University’s administration to allow students to end their protest without facing expulsion. The agreement also guarantees an investigation of every dorm room on campus containing hazardous mold.

The 80-year-old civil rights icon was returning to the university’s Blackburn Center to update the student protesters on the progress made when he reportedly fell and cut his head. He was rushed to the hospital by his team to receive care for the wound and check for any other injuries.

He reportedly tried to carry on but both his team and the leaders pushed Jesse to seek medical attention and return when he’s cleared by doctors.

Students are on their fourth week occupying the Blackburn Center in their protest of unsafe housing conditions.

There have been reports of mold, roaches and rats in the dorms at the 154-year-old HBCU located in the nation’s capital.

Student activists organizing the Blackburn Takeover told The Grio the agreement Rev. Jesse Jackson obtained is a start but still does not meet their demands.

“We got an answer but it’s not the answer that we’re looking for,” said Raegen Carter, national media director and manager of communications for The Live Movement. “It’s not the answer that we need.”

President Wayne A. I. Frederick has not met with students face-to-face since the protests have garnered national attention, though he did issue a letter calling for the sit-ins to end, claiming they were putting students’ safety at risk.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates out of Howard.

