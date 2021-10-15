Return-to-office plans collide with shortage of key supplies

Office managers are saying orders for breakroom refrigerators they need in January may not be fulfilled until next summer Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto files

Article content Your return to the office might come with no desk, toilet paper or refrigerator to stash your lunch.

Article content The supply-chain disruptions and chip shortages that have retailers fearing empty shelves for Christmas are complicating employers’ plans for a smooth reopening of offices, according to a report this week from consultancy Korn Ferry. Office managers are saying that orders for breakroom refrigerators they need in January may not be fulfilled until next summer, said Elise Freedman, a senior client partner at Korn Ferry who is advising companies on their return-to-work strategies. New desks are also months behind schedule, she said, though that’s a smaller issue as offices are slow to fill to capacity. With workers already reluctant to go back to the five-day office routine — a third of professionals responding to a Korn Ferry survey in August said they’re never returning full-time — each hiccup makes it harder for the employer to make reliable plans. Companies need to embrace the uncertainty and try to make the best of it, Freedman said in an interview.