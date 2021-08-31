Retirees in El Salvador protest against Bitcoin adoption By Cointelegraph

Amid El Salvador preparing to officially enforce the country’s (BTC) law in early September, Salvadorans took to the streets to protest over the adoption of BTC as an official currency.

El Salvador’s anti-Bitcoiners have expressed discontent regarding the government’s plans to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, with hundreds of protesters marching through the capital San Salvador last Friday, Euronews TV network reported.