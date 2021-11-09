Retail-focused Singaporean CBDC to hedge against privately issued stablecoins By Cointelegraph

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has ramped up efforts to research and develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for retail use under the Project Orchid initiative.
According to MAS managing director Ravi Menon, Singapore’s retail CBDC will be developed in a partnership with private entities, which “would be the digital equivalent of today’s notes and coins.”
