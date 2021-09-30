RESTYLANE®, the Original Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid Filler, Celebrates 25 Years of Unmatched Achievement

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Galderma, the world’s largest independent dermatology company, today marks the 25 th anniversary of RESTYLANE ® . The original non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid filler restores, enhances and refreshes the youthful-looking appearance of the skin. Since launching in Europe in 1996, RESTYLANE has celebrated many milestones across the globe. This includes the first approval for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2003 and in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), (formerly China Food and Drug Administration or CFDA) in 2008. 1,2

The unsurpassed NASHA™ technology, which is still used today as the benchmark for fillers, was pioneered by Galderma

Now, in its 25th year, the RESTYLANE portfolio continues to grow and expand. Earlier this month, RESTYLANE EYELIGHT launched as a targeted treatment solution to combat under-eye shadows.* In February 2021, the FDA approved RESTYLANE DEFYNE for the augmentation and correction of mild to moderate chin retrusion for adults over the age of 21.3 These approvals mark major successes for the industry-standard filler.

The RESTYLANE portfolio offers the world’s most diverse range of fillers by using two complementary gel technologies, the non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid (NASHA™) process and Optimal Balance Technology™ (OBT™).4 These technologies provide personalized, natural-looking results which deliver long-term satisfaction and leave individuals filled with confidence.5,6,7 Evidence shows that 99% of people would recommend a treatment with RESTYLANE to a friend.8 Beyond high treatment satisfaction, RESTYLANE has become a trusted brand among health care professionals, with 50 million administered treatments and counting.9

“The depth of experience from RESTYLANE over the last 25 years has enabled us to build upon our expertise to innovate and develop new formulations and treatments. With over 30 ongoing pipeline projects in aesthetics alone, we will continue to enhance our diverse and broad portfolio of sophisticated brands to advance dermatology for every skin story.” Flemming Ørnskov, M.D., MPH, Chief Executive Officer, Galderma.

About Galderma’s RESTYLANE portfolio

RESTYLANE is the original non-animal stabilized hyaluronic acid filler with over 25 years of achievement and over 50 million treatments worldwide. NASHA™ and OBT™ technologies make RESTYLANE the world’s most diverse range of fillers to deliver truly individualized results.4,10