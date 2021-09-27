Restaurant chain Portillo’s reveals revenue jump in IPO filing

Article content

Portillo’s Inc, a restaurant chain known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, on Monday made public its filing for a U.S. stock market listing, revealing a nearly 19% jump in revenue for the two quarters ended June 27.

Restaurant chains have seen sales rebound strongly over the last few months as the rollout of vaccines and lifting of COVID-19 restrictions gave people more confidence to start dining out again after a year of ordering in.

Portillo’s revenue for the two quarters stood at of $258 million, compared with $217.3 million a year earlier, according to the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1871509/000119312521284054/d184092ds1.htm#rom184092_13. It recorded a net income of $13.9 million in the same period versus a loss of $733,000, Portillo’s said.