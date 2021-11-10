Research reveals 58% of video game developers already use blockchain By BTC Peers

© Reuters. Research reveals 58% of video game developers already use blockchain



A recent survey conducted in the United Kingdom showed that most game studios have already started exploring blockchain technology for their upcoming projects.

The research was commissioned by blockchain platform Stratis and undertaken by insight agency Opinion. It surveyed 197 video game developers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The results show that 58% of developers already employ blockchain technology, while almost half of the respondents (47%) have started incorporating non-fungible tokens (NFT).

The poll also examined the level of developers’ confidence in blockchain and NFTs. Interestingly, two-thirds of the studios expect blockchain to become prevalent in the gaming industry within the next two years. 72% of respondents are considering using blockchain and NFTs in upcoming projects, with over half (56%) harboring intentions to apply the new tech within 12 months.

According to the study, the main benefits of blockchain for the video game industry include innovative gameplay (61%), securing value for players by keeping money in the game (55%), and rewarding players with real-world value (54%).

