Rescue Operation Underway Following Accident at Windsor Mill

WINDSOR, Quebec — At approximately 1:35 a.m. this morning, an accident occurred at the Domtar Windsor Mill site when a scaffold collapsed into equipment. Three workers were injured in the accident. One worker was taken to hospital where his life is not in danger. Two workers are still trapped and efforts are being made for their safe rescue by first responders. At this time, we cannot confirm their health status. Psychological support is being offered to the workers and their colleagues.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec and the mill emergency unit are on site to conduct the intervention and investigation. The CNESST has also been informed.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse. Domtar is closely working with the responders in the investigation.

All measures have been taken to ensure the security of the site.

More information will be released as further facts become available and verified.

