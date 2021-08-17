Request Network Went Up by 200%, Will It Go Higher? By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Request Network Went Up by 200%, Will It Go Higher?



Request Network’s token (REQ) went up by 200% last week.

Many other altcoins also saw similar extremely bullish surges.

Traders and analysts believe that this is only the beginning.

Last week was a great example of what is to come in the crypto market over the course of the rest of the year. After the latest crypto dip, it seems that and altcoins alike are all rallying and setting new price highs unseen over the last couple of months.

Traders and investors all over the world are at the edge of their seats. Most are hoping for a tremendous bullrun with Bitcoin by the year’s end. In fact, some traders are certain that the price of Bitcoin will skyrocket towards the $100,000 price mark.

Only 5 days ago, many altcoins went extremely bullish. In particular, IoTeX (IOTX) price went up by around 400%. This was a remarkable rally for IOTX alone. At the same time, many other

