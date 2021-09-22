Republicans are refusing to back police reforms Trump supported -White House By Reuters

Home Business Republicans are refusing to back police reforms Trump supported -White House By...

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Republicans in Congress are refusing to back police reform measures that former President Donald Trump supported, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Bipartisan talks over police reform legislation have fallen apart, Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, said earlier on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately Republicans rejected reforms that even the previous president has supported and refused to engage on key issues that many in law enforcement were willing to address,” Psaki said.

