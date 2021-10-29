Republican lawmaker who voted to impeach Trump will not seek re-election By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the few Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, on Friday said he would not seek re-election in 2022.
The Illinois congressman, who also bucked party leadership by joining a House of Representatives panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, lamented national divisions in announcing his exit.
“I cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide,” Kinzinger said in a video posted on Twitter (NYSE:).
Kinzinger was the latest Republican lawmaker to decide not to seek re-election after 10 House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the Republican president for inciting supports in the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Trump, the first president in history to be impeached twice, was subsequently acquitted by the U.S. Senate.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.