Report suggests BlackRock has ‘no current plans’ to launch crypto ETF as deadline for VanEck’s offering approaches By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

BlackRock (NYSE:) Financial Management’s global head of iShares and index investments said the financial firm will likely not be launching exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to crypto assets anytime soon.

According to a Friday report from Financial News, BlackRock executive Salim Ramji said the firm with $9.5 trillion in assets under management has “no current plans” to launch a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund until there was additional regulatory clarity in the United States. He added that BlackRock would be unlikely to be among the first in this emerging market for investments with exposure to crypto, but the firm needed to practice due diligence.