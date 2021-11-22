Rep. Cori Bush Says House Republicans Who Offered Kyle Rittenhouse An Internship Must Be Expelled

It’s been an interesting few days since Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday on five charges related to his fatal shooting of two men and injuring a third during protests last August. As we previously reported, the protest occurred due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake that left him paralyzed. People are still not done talking about the verdict, including Missouri Representative Cori Bush. Rep Bush shared a tweet expressing her anger at House Republicans who recently offered Kyle an internship.

According to Yahoo News, yesterday in a tweet, Rep. Bush called out Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, stating they needed to be expelled. Cori tweeted, “Just being real: every day it feels more and more dangerous coming to work. Not only do these members fuel violence.” She continued tweeting, “Now they’re actively recruiting someone whose sole qualification is killing people standing up for Black lives and getting away with it. They must be expelled.”

On November 19th, Rep. Matt Gaetz tweeted, “Not guilty,” and Rep. Paul Gosar responded,” Justice was served for #KyleRittenhouse, and he is fully exonerated as I said last year, obviously self-defense. I will arm wrestle @mattgaetz to get dibs for Kyle as an intern.” Rep. Bush wasn’t the only one who condemned the men. Insider spoke to Defense lawyer Mark Richards, who represented Kyle, about the matter, saying it was disgusting.

“There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should,” he told the site. “They’re raising money on it, and you have all these Republican congressmen saying, ‘Come work for me.’” Roomies drop a comment and let us know your thoughts on Kyle Rittenhouse being offered an internship.

