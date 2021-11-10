RenovoRx Stock Soars 70% After Therapeutic Platform Presentation By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Sam Boughedda

Investing.com — Biopharmaceutical company RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:) stock rallied over 70% Wednesday after its Tuesday evening presentation on its therapeutics platform, RenovoTAMP.

RenovoRx shares touched a high of $12.50 earlier in the session but are currently trading around $9. 20.

“RenovoTAMP, when used in combination with radiation therapy, is designed to reduce arterial microvasculature, thereby minimizing leakage during drug delivery and enhancing drug delivery directly to the tumor,” explained Dr. Ripal Gandhi, who conducted the presentation.

The presentation took place at the Miami Cancer Institutes New Advances in the Management of Pancreatic Cancer CME. It included results from initial clinical studies of the platform combined with radiation therapy and its benefits when managing patients with stage 3 locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Data from five patients in the company’s phase 3 study was also included.

“This innovative therapy platform is enabling the targeted treatment of inoperable LAPC with decreased side effects typical of systemic chemotherapy, while shifting the focus to what is most important to our patients: improving quality of life and allowing them to spend more time with their family and loved ones,” Dr. Ghandi added.