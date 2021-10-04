Renni Rucci Reveals Engagement To Incarcerated Fiancé And Rapper Foogiano

Roommates, who exactly doesn’t love to see love in action? As far as I know, not much people. Well, it looks like some congrats are in order for another industry pair. Despite what may look like obstacles to the outside world, incarcerated rapper Foogiano has apparently proposed to his girlfriend and rapper Renni Rucci.

Although he is serving a five year prison sentence, Foogiano also sent over some lavish and sweet gifts to celebrate the special moment.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

