Renewably sourced Bitcoin may ensure a clean energy future By Cointelegraph

Clearing the air: Renewably sourced Bitcoin may ensure a clean energy future

(BTC) may be the last thing one might consider when thinking about ways to ensure a clean-energy future. This has especially become the case following a tweet sent by tech entrepreneur Elon Musk back in May, in which he stated that Tesla (NASDAQ:) would stop accepting BTC payments due to the increasing usage of fossil fuels for mining. Yet raising awareness around the high energy costs typically associated with Bitcoin mining didn’t negatively impact the crypto ecosystem — in fact, it did just the opposite. Following Musk’s tweet, a number of cryptocurrency mining companies came out of the woodwork to explain how Bitcoin can be mined using renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar and geothermal energy. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph