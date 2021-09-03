Renee Zellweger & BF Ant Anstead Enjoy Bike Riding Date – Hollywood Life

The ‘Chicago’ actress and ‘For The Love Of Cars’ host got a workout in while on a date to kick off Labor Day Weekend!

Who says that a workout can’t be romantic? Renee Zellweger, 52, and her beau Ant Anstead, 42, broke out the biker shorts on Thursday September 2, as the pair set out on a date to ride bikes together in Laguna Beach, California. The pair looked like they were enjoying a casual ride to kick off their long weekend!

The pair both dressed super casually for the day soaking in the sun, but they both still looked fab! Renee sported a mostly black outfit, with leggings and a jacket, perfect for working out. She also wore a navy blue baseball cap, blue short-shorts, and a pink pair of sneakers. Ant went for a gray outfit with a t-shirt and shorts, as well as black sneakers. He also rocked some black shades — a necessity on the sunny day.

Renee and Ant’s romance has been heating up, and the pair even went Instagram Official in August. After going official, the couple enjoyed more sun in Laguna Beach, as they went for a walk with the For The Love of Cars presenter’s one-year-old son Hudson. The couple reportedly started dating in June, nine months after Ant and his ex-wife Christina Haack split up.

Ant met Renee while filming his Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The pair made their first public appearance as a couple at the Radford Motors gala at Lyon Air Museum in Santa Ana on August 9. Ant revealed that the pair tried to keep their romance a secret in an interview with E!’s Daily Pop ahead of Celebrity IOU: Joyride’s release. He also spoke about how special he’s felt his relationship with the Jerry Maguire actress has been in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Sometimes things come to you at the right time, and actually the right time is often the most unexpected,” he said. “There’s absolutely no way it was something I expected, but there’s something magical in that right?”