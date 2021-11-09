Renault must lower costs to produce its best products by 2023-2025

LUDWIGSBURG (Reuters) – Renault (PA:) CEO Luca de Meo said on Tuesday the company had to work on lowering costs in order to simplify the organisation and achieve its target of putting out its best ever product lineup by 2023 to 2025.

Speaking in Germany at the Automobilwoche Summit, de Meo said he expected 20-30% of the carmaker’s turnover to come from non-traditional revenue sources within ten years as he worked to make the company less dependent on other firms.

“There is still a lot of potential,” de Meo said. “But the situation for us is still complicated… I had to chop all the things that were not necessary and then restart.”

