Renaissance Insurance offers shares at 120 roubles/piece in Moscow IPO By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Renaissance Insurance Group said on Wednesday it was offering shares in a Moscow initial public offering (IPO) at 120 roubles ($1.69) per one ordinary share, raising $250 million, below its initial targets.

Sources have told Reuters Renaissance Insurance Group would reduce the size of its IPO to $250 million from an initial $290 million, selling only new shares plus an over-allotment option.

“Up to 162,000,000 Ordinary Shares will be sold in the Offering, including 147,272,727 new Ordinary Shares raising 17.7 billion roubles (around $250 million) in gross proceeds and up to 14,727,273 existing Ordinary Shares that may be sold under the over-allotment option,” the company said in a statement.

The group has covered its IPO book at the lower end of the indicative price range, which had been initially set at 120 to 135 roubles ($1.69-1.90) per share.

“The proceeds from the newly issued Ordinary Shares will be used to finance the Company’s organic growth and digital investments, as well as potential value-accretive M&A,” said the statement issued late on Wednesday.

The company’s market capitalisation will be at 66.8 billion on a post-money basis, it said.

Wednesday’s pricing brought the company’s capitalisation broadly in line with the initial plan that a person familiar with the matter shared with Reuters in September.

Renaissance Insurance Group is one of a number of Russian companies that have decided to list shares as Russia’s IPO activity has picked up pace recently after being hit by the pandemic last year.

($1 = 71.0350 roubles)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR